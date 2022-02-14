FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

