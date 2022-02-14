FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price objective on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.08.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

