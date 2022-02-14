FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issued By Wedbush

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $27.85 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

