FY2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.98 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

