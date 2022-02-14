FY2021 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Cut by Truist Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

PK opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,495,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,593,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,965,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,839.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,511,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,433,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 683,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

