FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Cut by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.