FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Reduced by Wedbush

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $155.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.