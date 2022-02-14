FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Reduced by Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $155.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

