GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $275,145.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $275,145.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.