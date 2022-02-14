GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.710-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The company has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

