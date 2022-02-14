GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.770 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

GAMCO Investors stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The company has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

