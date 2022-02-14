Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 56,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,534,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $6,761,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

