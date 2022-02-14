GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.38

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 668696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

