Gas (GAS) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00012516 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $53.65 million and $42.15 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

