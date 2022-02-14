Gather (GTH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $421,750.00

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Gather has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Gather has a market cap of $5.07 million and $421,750.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

