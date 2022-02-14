GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.18. 116,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.24.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GATX stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

