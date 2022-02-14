Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. 47,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 141,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a negative net margin of 101.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.