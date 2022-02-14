GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $47,302.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00293620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

