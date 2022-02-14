GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11.
About GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.