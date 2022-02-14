genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 6.1%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.21). 1,671,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,542,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.23.
About genedrive (LON:GDR)
