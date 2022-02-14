General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.20 billion-$39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.16 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE GD traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.17. 1,227,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,033. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

