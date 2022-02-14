General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.