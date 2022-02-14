General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,126,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,286,495 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.55% of General Motors worth $5,014,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

