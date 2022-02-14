General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.07. 803,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,905,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.