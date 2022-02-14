Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
GPC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.06. 34,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,683. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
