Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.