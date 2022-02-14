Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $517.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 517 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 517 ($6.99), with a volume of 6815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.17).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 583.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 643.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

