Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,394.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,394 ($45.90) and last traded at GBX 3,426 ($46.33), with a volume of 2791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,490 ($47.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.62) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($74.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,389.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,147.32.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($60.80) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($60,797.84).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

