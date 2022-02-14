Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,946 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Gray Television worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.16 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

