Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 357,365 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Relay Therapeutics worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

