Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $33,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.