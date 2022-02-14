Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,903 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Easterly Government Properties worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.