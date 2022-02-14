Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Credicorp worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Credicorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,689,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 503,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,971,000 after buying an additional 161,433 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $153.82 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

