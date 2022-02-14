Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Silk Road Medical worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

