Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 52,385 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of ODP worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ODP by 92,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

