Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Healthcare Services Group worth $33,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

