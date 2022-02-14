Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

