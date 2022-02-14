GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

