Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €80.20 ($90.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.05) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($125.52) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.53 ($112.56).

Gerresheimer stock traded down €1.50 ($1.70) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €77.85 ($88.04). 64,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is €80.66 and its 200-day moving average is €82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($82.44) and a 52 week high of €99.40 ($112.41).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

