Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head to Head Analysis

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getty Realty and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $147.35 million 8.60 $69.39 million $1.75 15.97 Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.28 $2.08 million $1.64 2.69

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 51.37% 11.53% 5.76% Comstock Holding Companies 45.35% 139.55% 44.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Getty Realty and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 1 1 2 0 2.25 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Comstock Holding Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

