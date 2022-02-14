Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 208,486 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.94.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

