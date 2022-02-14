Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$24.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.39 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $61.06. 540,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

