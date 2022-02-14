Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

GLAPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GLAPY stock remained flat at $$72.25 during midday trading on Monday. Glanbia has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $90.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

