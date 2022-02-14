Glencore’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 449.38 ($6.08).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 416.85 ($5.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.15. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.79). The company has a market capitalization of £54.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

