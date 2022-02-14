Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CATH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.40. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $61.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $545,000.

