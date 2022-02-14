GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,622.60

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $158,622.60 and approximately $2,670.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,440.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.39 or 0.06948392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00294070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00776833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00408994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00219181 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

