Goldcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,899.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $35,899.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00291950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,868,718 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

