Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 50,523 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Vectrus worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 486.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
VEC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.