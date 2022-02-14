Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 50,523 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Vectrus worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 486.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

VEC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

