Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Cavco Industries worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $283.34 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.96.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

