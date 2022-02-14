Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,298 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1,058.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 360,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 81.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

