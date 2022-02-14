Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

SRG opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $395.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.